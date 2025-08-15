A Guy Purchased A New, Cheaper Car, But Now His Friend Won’t Stop Asking Him How Much He Paid For It

Some friends feel they get to be privy to whatever information they want about your life. It’s this weird entitlement.

AITA for telling my friend I don’t want to talk numbers about my new car I recently bought a new, cheaper car and was telling my friends about it. There were a few of us talking and I was excited to share it with them because having my old car put a lot of financial strain on me and this new one was much more affordable. My friends knew that I was having hard times so they were happy for me.

One of my friends quickly started asking about money. In the past he has come off kind of judgemental about finances. He’s been in a pretty good situation for a while and I’ve been struggling to get off the ground. He asked specific questions like, How much did you pay upfront? How much did your dad help you? How much did they give you for your trade in? I realize that these are pretty normal things to ask but I kept giving non specific answers to the questions, replying with answers like, not much, a lot, a good amount. I just didn’t feel like answering the questions in the moment, I felt kinda vulnerable and just wanted to be excited about the car.

After I gave another non specific answer he asked me why I’m dodging his questions and I just said because its not really his business. He said he’s my friend not just anyone and I told him I know that but money has been tight for a while and has become a bit of a sore subject. I said I appreciate that he’s my friend but I just don’t want to talk numbers right now. After that he kinda went quiet and didn’t say much to me for the rest of the night. I’m worried that I offend him and I was being rude. AITA for telling my friend I don’t want to talk numbers about my new car?

