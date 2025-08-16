He Gets Along With His Roommate Really Well, But Now That He Wants His Girlfriend To Move In, Things Are More Complicated

Imagine becoming roommates with one of your friends. Everything is great.

But all good things must come to an end, and when this roommate gets a girlfriend, the situation slowly starts to change.

How would you react if your roommate wanted his girlfriend to move in?

That’s the situation this guy finds himself in, and they keep arguing about it.

Check out the full story.

AITA for refusing to let my roommate’s girlfriend move into our apartment without paying rent? So, I 25 years old live in a 2-bedroom apartment with my roommate, Jake 26. We’ve been friends since college and split rent, utilities, and chores evenly. Our lease is month-to-month, and we’ve always had bills get paid, place stays clean, no drama.

This is where things get tricky…

About two months ago, Jake started dating Sarah 24, and she’s been spending a lot of time at our place. Like, a lot. She’s here 5-6 nights a week, uses our kitchen, bathroom, Netflix, you name it. I didn’t mind at first because she’s nice enough, and I figured it was just the honeymoon phase.

He was not expecting that!

Last week, Jake sat me down and said Sarah’s lease is ending soon, and he wants her to move in with us. I was caught off guard but asked how we’d handle rent and bills.

He said Sarah’s between jobs and can’t afford to chip in right now, but she’d “help out with chores” really? I pointed out that we already split chores evenly, and adding a third person means more mess, more utilities, and more strain on our small space.

He had another suggestion.

I suggested Sarah pay a third of the rent and utilities once she’s employed. But Jake got defensive and said I was being petty and unsupportive, He argued that since she’s his girlfriend, it’s not like she’s a stranger, and I should be cool with it because we’re all friends here.

Here’s his perspective on the situation.

Here’s my side: I get that Sarah’s in a tough spot, and I don’t want to seem heartless. I’ve been unemployed before, and it sucks. But our apartment is tiny shared bathroom, small kitchen, thin walls. Having a third person full-time would change the vibe, and I don’t think it’s fair for me to subsidize her living here. I pay $800/month for my half of the rent, plus utilities, and I budget carefully. If Sarah moves in without contributing, I’m essentially covering part of her costs, which doesn’t sit right with me.

Here’s Jake’s persepctive.

I also feel like Jake’s dismissing my concerns by framing it as me being unfriendly rather than practical. Jake’s side, as he explained it: He says Sarah’s only temporarily jobless and will make it up later. He thinks I’m overreacting because she’s not some random tenant but his girlfriend, and I should trust she won’t mooch forever. He also said I’m making a big deal out of nothing since she’s already here most of the time anyway. He pointed out that she’s cooked dinner for us a couple of times, so she’s contributing in her own way.

Now they’re in a tough spot.

The conversation ended with Jake saying I’m being unreasonable and that I’m making Sarah feel unwelcome. Now things are tense, and Sarah’s been avoiding me when she’s over. I don’t want to ruin my friendship with Jake, but I also don’t think I should have to pay for someone else to live here. AITA for putting my foot down?

YIKES! That sounds likely tricky situation.

Why doesn’t Jake understand how unreasonable it is for his roommate?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user knows the real solution to the problem.

This user has a similar suggestion…

This user has so many questions for Sarah!

This user knows that this guy needs to hold his boundary before it is too late.

Someone’s being really unreasonable here.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.