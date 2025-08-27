Car Rental Customer Got A “Base Model” Toyota And He Literally Cannot Believe That A Car This Basic Actually Exists

Not to brag, but I cruise around in a 2014 Hyundai Accent.

It’s so basic that if you look up the word “car” in some kind of encyclopedia made for aliens, this is the car you would see.

I’m quite used to the basicness of it all, but some aren’t, as evidenced by this video from TikTok user @keithhbowman:

“I am in a 2024 rental Toyota Camry I never seen such a base model vehicle. I’ve driven plenty of base models.”

“What is this? This is the smallest Android Auto I have ever seen. And this car ain’t got no oomph in it. And it is a 2024. It’s a rental. I’m just baffled. This is a 2024. I don’t even think this is a base model. I really don’t. But why in the world do people buy these cars like…there’s nothing in this car. It’s so basic.”

“Please indulge me on how people buy or buy these. This specific car. I understand it’s a safe car, they’re reliable or whatever, but there’s nothing in it. This is the back. It’s always a LE. I don’t know what that is, but SE is a base model. So this ain’t even a base model, but this is the rental.”

@keithhbowman No a fan of the Camry LE…. this is a 2024….. It gets from point a to b…. ♬ original sound – Keith Bowman

Of course, he already nailed the main draw.

But this isn’t as basic as it gets.

Not everybody gives a crap about bells and whistles.

Plus, yanno, some of us are poor.

It’s me. I’m poor.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!