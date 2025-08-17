He Happily Paid For Everything While His Girlfriend Focused On School, But When She Broke Up With Him, He Told Her To Move Out

Imagine being in a relationship where you are doing pretty much everything. You’re paying the bills, cooking, cleaning and emotionally supporting your partner who is 100% focused on their rigorous master’s degree program.

AITA for expecting my ex-girlfriend to move out after she broke up with me, even though she has nowhere else to go? I (27M) have been with my girlfriend Megan (26F) for 4 years, and we’ve lived together for 2 of them. We live in a house I inherited from my grandmother. Megan quit her job a while ago to pursue her master’s degree fulltime since her bachelor’s wasn’t opening any doors. I’ve been supporting her financially and emotionally while she’s been in school.

To be clear, I never resented that. I wanted to support her goals and was proud she was pushing forward in life.

Her program is intense, and she’s even taking summer courses. I work fulltime and also take care of the house, which means some things slip through the cracks. I cook, clean, and try to keep things in decent shape.

I’d comfortably have friends over without worrying about the place looking or smelling off. I’m not an amazing chef, but I know my way around the kitchen, but yeah they’re mostly basic dinners. The past couple of months have been hard. Megan’s stress levels have been through the roof and tensions between us have grown.

She’s been unhappy with how I clean or cook, saying I don’t meet her standards. I get that she’s overwhelmed, but I felt like nothing I did was ever enough. I still tried to be patient and supportive, but things hit a boiling point and we had a big argument. Megan broke up with me.

It hurt, but I honestly think it was for the best. We were clearly not making each other happy anymore so what was the point anymore?

Here’s the problem.. now that we’re no longer together, I think it’s fair for her to move out. She doesn’t agree. She says she has nowhere else to go and that if she’s forced to leave, she’ll have to drop out of her program.

Her mom and stepdad live the RV life, and she doesn’t have friends who can take her in. She did receive a decent amount of money from her own grandmother when she passed, but she used most of it to cover her tuition. I know she wasn’t blowing it, it really did go to school, but now she’s tapped out and stuck.

I get that this situation sucks, and I don’t want to see her crash and burn, but I also don’t feel like I should have to keep living with someone who broke up with me. I’ve already given her 45 days to figure something out… even though, legally, I’m only required to give her 30. She’s now trying to say she wants to “work things out,” but to me, it feels more like panic and desperation than a genuine desire to fix the relationship.

I don’t hate her, but I don’t think it’s healthy for either of us to keep living together in this limbo. So… AITA for expecting her to move out after she broke up with me?

