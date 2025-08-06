He Needs To Stay Quiet In The Small Apartment Where His Mom Works, But His Friend Just Refuses to Stop Calling

Personally, I don’t spend a ton of time on phone calls.

I’m one of the those people who’s probably a little too nervous about them, all things considered.

So this scenario sounds like a nightmare for a LOT of reasons, as far as I’m concerned.

It involves one friend who constantly keeps calling and another friend who can’t take the call. Which friend is the real problem here? Read on to decide.

AITAH for telling my friend I’d block them if they kept calling me while my mom works? I (20M) am living with my mom while my grandma is in hospice care. My friend, whom I’ll call Rob, has on multiple occasions called me and no its not like one call at a time. Last Saturday he called 13 times in a row. I genuinely think is is borderline harassment.

It just keeps going and going…

He called six times in a row today. Since my mom works from home and my only available room is the living room she works in (she lives in a two room apartment), I can’t be loud. So I tell him this and he gets angry as if it hurt him that I wouldn’t answer. He calls again. I warn him saying “One more call and I’m blocking you and reporting harassment.” He seems hurt now. AITAH?

Which friend is being unreasonable?

Here’s what the comments had to say on Reddit:

Texting is the answer.

This is the kind of “friendship” they make scary movies about…

You should put your foot down harder, if anything.

Very creepy.

Something needs fixing here, and it’s not anything you’re doing.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.