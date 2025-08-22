He Wants To Buy His Family Home To Have More Space For Less Money, But His Partner Is Completely Against This Idea

Imagine growing up, moving out, falling in love and looking for a home to buy. Would you ever consider buying the home where you grew up? What about the home where your partner grew up?

In today’s story, one couple does not see eye to eye on this issue. While one person prioritizes value and saving money, the other person wants a fresh start without family ties attached.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for insisting we buy my family’s house instead of starting from scratch? My partner and I are planning to buy a home in the next year or so. My family owns a house that I could buy significantly below market value (approx 100k less), with solar panels, new heating systems, and no urgent renovation needs. It’s spacious, has a garden, and would require minimal monthly expenses compared to most other options. She, however, is emotionally opposed to the idea, not because of the house itself, but because it belongs to my family (we all have very good and healthy relationships).

She has valid reasons for feeling that way.

She says it wouldn’t feel like “her” home, that she’d feel like she’s living in someone else’s life, and that even a full renovation wouldn’t solve that. She wants to start from zero: ideally buying an apartment (likely smaller, more expensive over time, no garden, older infrastructure) with no “history” tied to either of us. I’ve tried offering compromise: full freedom to renovate, symbolic detachment from my family (they’d have no say in anything), etc. Still, she says it would feel like giving up her sense of independence. She’d rather rent or spend more on a less optimal place just to have something that feels “ours” from day one.

He really wishes they could reach a compromise.

I understand emotional attachment matters, but it feels like I’m being asked to ignore a rare and stable opportunity because of a symbolic rejection of anything tied to my past. I’m not trying to force her, just hoping she’d meet me halfway. But all signs point to this being a dealbreaker for her. Has anyone dealt with something similar? Is this an irreconcilable values difference, or is there a way to make this work?

Is she wrong for not wanting to live in her partner’s family home, or is she right to want to start fresh?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It makes sense that his wife is not on board with moving into his family home.

This person wouldn’t move into their partner’s family home either.

His family could be a problem.

This person shares a story about a divorced couple’s home.

The good deal may not be worth it.

If it sounds too good to be true, buy a different house.

