He Was Seeing A Woman And She Finally Sang In Front Of Him, And Her Loud, Imperfect Voice Became A Heartwarming Celebration Of Courage

Sometimes the most heartfelt moments come wrapped in imperfection.

For one woman, singing loudly and freely (though far from perfect) was a beautiful display of confidence and joy.

Read on for the full story.

I heard the girl I’ve been seeing for a little while now sing for the first time yesterday And she was absolutely terrible, one of the worst I’ve ever heard.

But surprisingly, he didn’t seem to mind.

But she was singing at the top of her lungs, and I loved every second of it. She had already told me she never sings in front of people so I thought it was awesome that she felt so comfortable.

Pitch-perfect singing can’t beat genuine happiness.

What did Reddit think?

Sounds like he still handled the situation like a champ.

This user wishes they could be more like the woman in this story.

Her earnestness is still incredibly endearing.

Who says you have to be “good” at all your hobbies?

Sure, her performance wasn’t flawless, but you could tell it came from the heart — and that’s what really matters.

