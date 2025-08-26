Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her, So She Reported The Other Woman For Benefits Fraud And Kicked The Guy Out

Love sickness is a real thing. It clouds your judgment so you can’t see when someone is exploiting you and you think they’ll be your partner forever.

Revenge on cheater My pal discovered her husband of 20+ years was cheating on her when one of his mates phoned her and told her all about, including name and address of woman. When she confronted him, he admitted everything and moved out. He promptly stopped paying anything for their school age child and she was really struggling.

It was common knowledge that his new woman didn’t work and was on benefits and my pal was told “He had a new family to look after.” In his eyes, her four kids were now more important than his own child. That’s how despicable he was – and his attitude just destroyed the kid he dumped. It was after this that somebody reported the woman for benefit fraud (having a high earner move into her home as a partner has to be declared) and when asked how they knew he had definitely moved in, they replied that he was getting his bank statements sent to her house. This is basically a gold standard in terms of a paper trail. An investigator was sent out immediately and a few days later the cheating ex phoned my pal, all upset because the social services had stopped all the woman’s benefits.

She had promptly thrown him out and my pal didn’t take him back! When his abandoned child got married, she didn’t even invite him to the wedding, far less walk him down the aisle. Who on earth could have phoned the social services? Could it have been a fellow civil servant, who knew exactly what evidence was required to make the official wheels move fast? Did my pal know such a person? I couldn’t possibly say. A few years later, my pal was settled and building a new life and much happier.

