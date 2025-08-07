Her Boyfriend Ended Up In Jail, So She Kept Their Daughter Away From Him. But It All Backfired Years Later When The Little Girl Found Out Where Her Dad Lived.

Imagine never getting to watch your granddaughter grow up because her mom has taken her away from your family due to your son’s literal crimes. Would you respect her decision, or given the chance, would you try to reconnect with your granddaughter?

In today’s story, one man is in this situation, and he would love nothing more than to have his granddaughter in his life, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to work out.

Let’s read the whole story to see why the girl’s mom is so upset.

AITAH for telling my 15 year old bio granddaughter the truth about her dad and introducing him since he was there? So, my son was a bit of an idiot when he he was younger, and did 4.5 years in prison. Car theft and a few other non violent things. My granddaughter was 2 at the time. My sons girlfriend left while he was in prison, and got married. Wanted nothing to do with us, and new husband adopted my granddaughter. I have not seen her except in passing since she was 5, and her mother was insistent about no contact. Hurts, since we live nearby but nothing we could really do about it, and honestly I did not want to put her through anything more.

Talk about a surprise visit!

So, last Saturday my granddaughter showed up at my door. I guess she now lives about a 10 minute walk away. An Aunt of hers told her who I was and what really happened, and it was pretty easy for her to find me once she knew my name. She was quite mad, apparently her mother had told her when she originally found out that I disowned them because her mom moved on and her dad was still in prison? Idk exactly, but she thought he was doing life.

That’s not the case at all.

My son was cutting my grass and obviously noticed the commotion and was walking over when I said ” Your father isn’t in prison, that’s him . I don’t know what (moms name) said but he is right here and got out years ago. ” So she started talking to him. He told her that he was in prison, he was sorry, he always had loved her, and they hugged.

He made sure she got home safely.

She was still quite upset so I told her I could give her a ride home. She wanted to go and think. and she wanted to go to her Aunt’s house. I dropped her off and spoke to her Aunt briefly, who thanked me for getting her back safe, and said she was sorry her sister obviously made the situation worse and hopefully this worked out.

It didn’t work out well.

Granddaughters mother is going nuclear now. She even called the police, but they came over and Said this wasn’t a crime after doorbell cam showed that she came here, and I obviously didn’t need to lie, and my son did nothing wrong by just being here and talking briefly. Now she tried to get a restraining order and went to our neighbors to tell them about my sons felonies. ( my neighbors pretty much didn’t care/ already knew, and my son is the last house on the block so she met my sons wife, which went as well as you could expect. IDK what I should have done better but it seems like I ended up hurting my granddaughter, since her mother and adopted father are mad at her, from what I have heard from Her aunt. AITAH here? Should I have said something different? I feel awful.

The grandfather didn’t do anything wrong. The mom was wrong for lying, and the aunt may have been out of line for telling the granddaughter where her grandfather lived.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person applauds the grandfather’s honesty.

This person thinks the son’s former girlfriend is the problem.

This person has a lot of questions about the adoption.

Everyone is on the grandfather’s side.

I hope he gets to see his granddaughter again.

