Her Boyfriend Tried To Propose At Her Best Friend’s Wedding, And Even Though She Stopped Him, Her Best Friend Isn’t Talking To Her

In case you don’t know, it’s very tacky and inappropriate to propose at someone else’s wedding, birthday or other celebration where you are not already the center of attention. It’s considered rude because you are stealing the spotlight from the person who is supposed to be the center of attention at this event.

The only exception is if you clear it with the person who is throwing the party. For example, if you want to propose at a friend’s wedding, ask the friend if that’s okay first. Don’t just drop down on one knee in the middle of the reception like one guy did in this story.

It didn’t end well, and the bride and his girlfriend are both still really upset about how it all turned out.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITAH for publicly rejecting my boyfriend’s proposal? Myself and my boyfriend (T) are both 26 and have been together for 1.5 years. My best friend (E) got married just over 1 week ago. Me and E have been friends since we were 5 and in preschool. I was her maid of honour and my boyfriend was invited, he’s friendly with E’s husband, not so much E but they do get along fine. The ceremony was perfect and the reception was going absolutely great.

But then, her boyfriend got down on one knee.

Like halfway through the reception, me and my boyfriend had obviously had a few drinks. We were dancing and singing with E, her husband and others when my boyfriend got down on one knee, pulled out what looked like a ring box and started to say my full name in a serious voice. Obviously my heart absolutely dropped, E’s face dropped, literally everyone was looking over at us. I laughed and pulled him up and carried on dancing. He looked confused but put away the box.

It was a really embarrassing situation.

E looked like she was about to cry and when I say I have never been more embarrassed, I mean I have never been so freaking embarrassed in my life. E’s whole family saw, some of my family were there and saw, all of our friends saw. If we disregard how completely tacky it is to propose at someone else’s wedding and steal their day, it was so obvious that he hadn’t even asked permission from the bride or groom before hand!!!

Her boyfriend didn’t understand what was wrong.

After about 5 mins of awkward dancing, T took me outside and basically asked “what the heck was that”. I went off at him for the above reasons but he just doesn’t seem to comprehend why it’s wrong to propose at someone else’s wedding. Why the heck would you gate crash someone else’s party? Why steal someone else’s special day? Why steal their thunder? We hadn’t even discussed marriage!! He took a taxi to his parents after we argued for about 15/20 mins and I went home when the reception ended.

She apologized, but it wasn’t enough.

Obviously I apologised profusely to E. She is understandably upset and has asked for space which I’m obviously devastated about. I feel like I lost my bestfriend and boyfriend in one night and neither of them have really spoken to me much in the past week. T is saying i completely humiliated him. AITAH here? I feel like I couldn’t have done much different in the moment but I’ve now lost the 2 most important people in my life due to my decisions. Any advice is so so much appreciated right now. Thank you

Her boyfriend probably meant well, but he was completely clueless to think it was okay to propose at a wedding. I hope they can move past this and that he will still propose at another time. It’s too bad for OP to be caught in the middle when she didn’t do anything wrong except try not to steal her best friend’s thunder.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She probably hasn’t lost her best friend forever.

What he did was really inappropriate.

She may have dodged a bullet with this guy.

Her boyfriend needs to apologize.

This would probably be the first of many embarrassing moments with this guy.

Hopefully this is one of those situations they’ll laugh about later, like years later.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.