Her Boyfriend Wouldn’t Stop Putting His Newspaper In Her Face At Breakfast, So She Stole His Bacon And Said She’d Keep Doing It If He Kept Being Rude

Sometimes people do really rude things and you can’t get them to stop.

The woman in this story found a way.

Check out how she influenced her boyfriend.

Rude bf that reads newspaper in my face About 20 years ago boyfriend and I would sometimes enjoy eating breakfast at those restaurants where you can read the daily newspaper for free. It was good and cheap and perfect for the young couple we were.

But not everything about it was perfect.

The thing is that my boyfriend liked reading the newspaper while eating, which I get as we didn’t have a subscription at home so it was a nice occasion for him. But sometimes he would also hold it up so I had it straight to my face (not just having it open beside his plate). Now I had told him multiple times I found that rude, but he did it anyway. So one time I had enough.

She started a war on his plate.

His attention being taken by the newspaper and the newspaper over his plate providing the perfect cover I made my way to his bacon. I ate one slice out of pettiness. He didn’t even notice. I told him back in the car and I told him I’ll do it again if he continues being rude. From that day he always read his journal only beside his plate.

Here is what folks are saying.

I’ve never used the bacon emoji! It looks grand.

I’m always paying attention to my bacon.

It reminded me of military tactics. LOL.

But they’d be banned from their favorite coffee shop!

True!

Bacon solves everything.

At least in the moment.

