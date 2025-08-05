Her Brother Was Living With Her, But When He Dropped Out Of School And Refused To Work, She Cut Off His Internet Access

When you let family members stay in your house, there needs to be some rules in place that they need to follow.

What would you do if your brother was living with you, but he dropped out of school and refused to get a job?

That is what happened to the homeowner in this story, so she told her brother that he couldn’t use the internet until he got his GED or a job.

Keeping reading to see if this was the motivation he needed.

AITA for enforcing boundaries on my adult brother and mother that live with me? I (23F) have a brother (18M) and my mother who have been living with me for two years. My brother recently dropped out of HS didn’t get a GED.

This is a very reasonable deadline.

After he decided that he would not finish school I set a deadline of him finding a job within a month. Another month passed and I informed mom of me limiting the privileges I give him, which is the internet. A bad day came when I asked if he could take my dog outside in the morning and he did not do it until very late so my dog peed all over the floor and dragged it on the new carpet. He did not let me know because he wanted to keep playing games so it soaked into the everywhere. This infuriated me and I let him know that everything costs money and I am sick of him not being considerate of the things that are around him.

Actions have consequences.

I informed him that I would be removing his internet and I did. When my spouse was back we discussed a solid plan to get him to start doing better and set him up for success which was that if he got a GED I would give him back the internet for 3-4 hours a day and once he got a job all privileges would be returned to him. When my mom was informed of this she immediately got mad at me and threatened that they would move out. Another month passed and I just thought maybe he is studying or at least applying for a job, but he was doing neither. I started to get a bit more frustrated at this time because I see no progress and started to blame me for his depression because he has no internet.

This kid seems very entitled.

Today he decided to come to me after being rude to me all week and refusing to do any chores I give him, to ask if he could be on the internet to get some limited edition stuff on one of his games. I told him he couldn’t because he has had a lot of time to get at least a GED to have some internet and that consequences are consequences so he would have to miss out. He began walking away calling me names. Once my mom got home I told her what had happened so she could at least tell him to respect me. And she said that I was in the wrong that it was just a bit of time he would be on the internet and proceeded to tell me to return it to him to which I informed her that consequences are consequences and he had full control of gaining internet access once he did the right thing.

Mom just wants to enable him.

My mom exploded once I told her that and once again started to threaten me saying she has no say in anything that happens in the house or even control over her kid. She said she would just find a place to live and that I was very hard on him and my consequences are just like Nazis. My mother said that she is just trying to protect her boy from me. And once she said this I was upset and told her I am not a Nazi for enforcing boundaries to him trying to financially and emotionally take advantage of me. I told her to do whatever she wanted to do and that if she thinks leaving is best she should do it. AITA?

To me it seems like both mom and the brother need to grow up and take accountability for their life.

