Her Coworker Needs Her To Take A Shift Because They’re “Supposed to Be a Team,” But She Feels Like He’s Been Cheating The Rules Of The Game

Within weeks of getting one of my first jobs, my boss threatened to fire me, and probably rightfully so, because I had so many little hobbies and projects that I was constantly asking for days off, or a change in schedule.

I didn’t have a good enough relationship with my coworkers to just work it out amongst them, either.

And anyway, that sort of thing can get messy, like in this story.

AITA for refusing to switch shifts with my coworker after they flaked on me before? I (24F) work at a coffee shop with a small, tight-knit team. We rely on each other to cover shifts when life happens, and I’ve always been covering for coworkers emergencies, staying late, you name it.

But then we meet Jake.

One coworker, Jake (30M), has a reputation for being unreliable. A few months ago, he begged me to take his closing shift because he had a family emergency. I rearranged my plans, covered for him, and later found out he just wanted to go to a concert. I was annoyed but let it slide.

Jake broke the honor code.

Then he came back for seconds.

Last week, Jake asked me to swap shifts so he could attend a friend’s birthday party. I’d have to work a double shift on my only day off that week, which I’d planned to spend with my sister who’s visiting from out of town. I politely said no, explaining I had plans. Jake got upset, saying I was being selfish and that “we’re supposed to be a team.” He even brought it up in front of our manager, who didn’t take sides but seemed annoyed at the drama. AITA for refusing to swap shifts with Jake?

Let’s see how the comments covered this:

No just means no, yo.

“No” is a complete sentence.

You no go, girl.

Jake needs to just manage his own schedule better.

