Her Dad Offered To Go With Her And Her Boyfriend When They Drive To College, But She Thinks Her Parents Just Don’t Trust Her

When a child grows up and moves out to go to college, it can be a big adjustment for the child and the parents.

The real question is, how is the child to know when a parent is genuinely trying to be helpful and when they are being unreasonably overbearing?

In today’s story, one young woman is planning to drive to college with her boyfriend, but she reads a lot into her dad’s offer to go with them.

Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for getting mad and telling my dad he can’t join a 6-hour car ride with me and my boyfriend? Me and my boyfriend are going to college together(our college is 6 hours away). The thing is, I’m starting a month earlier than him, and everybody in my family and his family knew this. I’ve been saying for weeks that he’s going to drive me there after work and to help me move in. (Nobody in my family drives.) So today, my mom calls me with my dad sitting in the living room and tells me, “Oh, your dad can come with you and take you and your boyfriend to college, so he doesn’t get tired driving back after dropping you off.” (Mind you, my boyfriend is driving me after work, so it’s a late 6-hour drive, and we already planned to stop halfway so he could sleep.) I kinda assumed my family would think oh he need sleep?

She didn’t like their offer to help.

I immediately got upset. Me and my boyfriend have been together for 3 years. If we were going to do anything, it would’ve happened in those 3 years. And now we’re literally going to college together. It frustrates me so much that they still have zero trust in me.

She thinks they don’t trust her.

My mom has called me awful names in the past just for having a boyfriend. And my dad has never stepped in to stop her. I think that’s why I’m so angry. It doesn’t feel like they’re trying to “help” or “make things easier.” It feels like they don’t trust me or think I’m responsible enough to be alone with someone I’ve been with for years.

She’s not sure what to do.

So I just left the room and said im going to ask my bf and told my sister how I felt. I have so much guilt in some parts because I feel like I say no they’ll treat me like a jerk or see me as one. Please let me know what you think and if I’m the AITA?

It could be that they just want to make sure she gets to college safely and that they want to spend a little bit more time with her before she’s away at school. Or, she might be right.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

Who’s paying for college?

This person thinks they should rethink their driving plans.

Her love life is none of her family’s business.

There might be an easy way to say “no.”

But her parents might just be suffering from empty nest syndrome.

I think she’s overreacting.

