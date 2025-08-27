Her Dad’s Girlfriend Criticized What She Was Wearing, But She Wasn’t Going To Listen Or Change Clothes

As kids grow up, they have their own opinions about what they want to do, and when they reach adulthood, parents lose more and more control over dictating what is and is not okay for their children to do.

But, if kids respect their parents and their parents’ opinions, they might decide to listen to their parents’ advice even if they don’t have to. However, if the person trying to dictate what is and is not okay isn’t even their parent, that’s a different story.

Actually, that’s today’s story where a 20-year-old woman is not about to listen to any advice from her dad’s new girlfriend.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my dads gf she cannot control what I wear This all happened yesterday and I keep getting texts from my dad telling me to apologize. I, 20 F, have been home for the summer for the last two months and in that time I have stayed at my dad’s, 57 M, house. He recently introduced me to Clair, 50 F, about a month and a half ago and she has been over quite often. I don’t really talk to her when I’m home because I don’t have a reason to and whenever I do she always speaks down to me or talks to me like a kid.

Then Clair criticized her on her birthday.

The issue started because I turn 21 in five days and have decided to throw a birthday dinner at a restaurant/bar. After getting ready for said dinner I walked out of my room to leave the house and saw Clair on my way out. She proceeded to stop me and tell me I couldn’t leave the house in what I was wearing, a brandy Melville Jean skirt and a tube top, because it was too inappropriate and I need to act my age.

She was not about to listen to Clair.

I told her I was an adult and could do what I want. I also told her she was not a parent to me so her opinion didn’t really matter. Please keep in mind you couldn’t see any cleavage nor my midriff.

Clair didn’t take that well.

After I responded to her she started screaming as loud as she could that I have no class and no respect for others. I left for my dinner and came home to an empty house. I can see how I could’ve just told her that I wasn’t going to change and then left, but also I’m an adult who barely knows her. So AITA?

It isn’t Clair’s place to try to parent a 20-year-old woman she’s only known for a month and a half.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She wasn’t wearing anything inappropriate.

This is what dressing your age looks like at 21.

Clair has no power to tell her what she can or can not wear.

This person thinks Clair has a plan.

Her dad’s girlfriend needs to back off!

