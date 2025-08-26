Her Father Celebrated Her Brother’s Wins And Dismissed Hers, So She Refused To Play Along With His Favoritism Any Longer

Not all parents treat their children equally, and many don’t even bother to hide their favoritism.

One hardworking daughter was tired of playing second fiddle to her lazy brother, so she stopped playing the role of the peacemaker and finally told her father what was really on her mind.

AITA for telling my dad to pay for his own holidays My (25F) dad (64M) has always favored my brother (29M), which has been clear in how he supports him and celebrates his successes. I could go on for days with many examples, but here’s a pretty big one: When my brother gets good news, my dad gets emotional and often teary-eyed.

In contrast, when I graduated university and hosted my dad abroad, he whispered to my mom that he regretted coming and he wished he stayed home because he thought the dinner was too expensive ($150 for 5 people), our bed was uncomfortable, and our fridge smelled of kimchi. That comment really stung, especially because he didn’t even say this to me directly. Rather, I overheard him as I was about to fall asleep.

For context, my brother is lazy and only got his current job with help from my parents, while I moved out at 21, built an independent life, and never asked for financial help.

Now, as I’m working on a business with my partner, my dad said, “If you ever want to gift us a holiday or a car, don’t feel like you need to spend too much money.” He often assumes we’ll pay for him.

AITA for telling him, “You can pay for your own holiday, you’ve got a job”?

