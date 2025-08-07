Her Friend Invited Other People To A Weekend Get-Together, But Told Her She Had To Sleep On A Couch The Whole Time, So She Left and Drove Home

Ugh, this kind of stuff drives me nuts…

I’m talking about when the people you make plans with don’t give you the whole story and then you get surprised by all kinds of curveballs.

Ugh!

The woman who wrote this story on Reddit wants to know if she behaved badly when her plans got turned upside down.

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for leaving the weekend friend trip after being made to sleep on the couch? “I (f29) and Josie (f30) have been friends since high school. We live apart but still keep in very regular contact. I was invited to stay with her and her husband, Leo (m30), for a few days because their town was having a huge annual festival that we were all interested in attending. They had asked me to come early this year.

Maybe a month or so before, they informed me they invited some college friends to stay for the weekend as well. I was excited for this because I have only met their college friends a handful of times and I know they are really close! The plan was for me to stay Thursday-Monday. I should also preface that when Josie and Leo bought their home, I stayed with them for a month while I was between jobs. This was many years ago now, but since it has been dubbed “my room”.

It is obviously not actually mine, but I have stayed in it every time I have visited them since. I drove 4 hours to their place on Thursday. When I arrived, their college friends were there already and I was shocked to see it wasn’t just them. Josie and Leo had invited their friend Shayne and his fiancée, and their friend Sara and her husband. I have met Shayne and Sara before but not their partners. I was immediately irritated because it felt like a couples get together already. I have a partner of nearly three years who I live with, Oliver, who Josie and Leo have met several times, and he was not invited on this trip.

I tried to get over the awkwardness and exchange pleasantries, until I went to go upstairs and put my bag away and Josie and Leo stopped me and told me that Shayne and his fiancée were staying in that room. I was like whoops my bad I should not have assumed and asked if I was in the other, smaller guest room. They said no, Sara and her husband were in there. They told me then that they “hoped I was ok with sleeping on the couch”.

I was really trying not to be too annoyed or cranky about this, but I had just driven 5 hours and was under the impression I was getting a bedroom for the weekend, mostly because we had this weekend planned for months and they had never mentioned otherwise. I would not have been opposed to a couch sleep for maybe one night, but there was no way I was going to sleep on the couch for the entire weekend, especially since we’d be drinking and partying pretty heavily. I asked them why they didn’t tell me plans had changed so I could get a hotel sooner and they insisted they didn’t think I’d have a problem sleeping on the couch. Apparently Sara and her husband were planning on getting a hotel but waited too long and couldn’t find an affordable one last minute. At this point I was really irritated, both by the partner situation and the sleeping arrangements. I called Oliver and he was upset for me, we both looked for hotels in the area but could not find anything affordable for the entire weekend. I told Oliver about the couples and he was annoyed to not be invited, since he likes Josie and Leo a lot. Finally, after like an hour of back and forth, Oliver asked if I wanted to come home and I honestly really did.

I privately told Josie and Leo I was uncomfortable by the situation, wished everyone a good weekend, and drove back home. I got a call Saturday morning from Josie and she said she was really disappointed that I had acted so rashly and she wished that I had stayed. I told her that I didn’t understand why she didn’t update me on the sleeping situation as soon as she knew about it, and she told me the only reason I was booted to the couch is because Sara and her husband both couldn’t fit. So then I asked her why she didn’t invite Oliver if she had invited the other couples and she just said sorry they hadn’t thought about it. I told her that I was upset and hurt by the situation and I didn’t regret leaving. I received another message from her last night saying everyone had left and she was really disappointed in me and that I ruined her weekend because she was upset the entire time. I am starting to feel bad and also got FOMO from not being there. I had been really looking forward to the festival and hanging out with everyone. AITA for leaving?”

I think most people would’ve done the same thing…

