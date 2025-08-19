Her Husband Had Her Hold His Snack Because His Hands Were Full, So She Squished It And They Laughed

Happily married couples tend to have a love language. Food is usually somewhat related.

See at the adorable way this wife got back at her husband over slightly inconveniencing her.

Make me minorly uncomfortable? Enjoy you minorly mangled snack. Today it was hot in out neck of the woods. Not over 100 F yet, but well on its way there. My husband and I were running errands, which involved getting out of an air conditioned car, doing stuff, and getting back into a car that is now slightly cooler than Satan’s Summer Home.

It was a truly romantic scene.

Our last errand was grocery shopping. I made sure to clip a coupon for a cheap hand pie, the type that are around $1 when they’re on sale. I did this for my husband, as he adores them. Groceries acquired, so we get in the car. He grabs the hand pie and gets in to drive. Realizing that he does not have 3 hands, he laments that he can’t eat the snack until we are home. I graciously hold it for him and whine about the heat. Surprisingly, he does not start the car and gives me the “I’m going to be a minor jerk” look. It clicks. He’s going to drag his feet to start the car so that I can be uncomfortable for longer. Big mistake.

This part is pure romcom.

I look at him with the “We were fine, but you chose violence and will regret this” look. Keys still in hand, he watches me in horror as I pick up his beloved snack. Realization hits, and he back pedals by staring the car and going “Ok, ok, ok, ok!”, but the damage is done. I look at him and snap the pie & wrapper in two. Car was cooled, we both laughed, and husband got a deconstructed snack. I got labeled as being meaner than him, to which I replied that he knew this before and should not have picked the fight. I have been told that the snack turned out fine.

