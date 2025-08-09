Her Husband Threatened Not To Help Her With Their Child If She Gets A Full-time Job, So This Woman Is Thinking About Divorcing Him

Teamwork makes a marriage work, but what happens when one person on the team is doing almost all of the work?

This woman has been balancing part-time work, full-time parenting, and managing the household.

Her husband doesn’t do much to help out at all and refuses to do more than he’s already doing.

Now, she’s questioning whether it’s still reasonable to stay with him.

AITAH for leaving my husband after he refused to help with our child? My (29F) husband (30M) and I have been together for 10 years. We currently share 1 child (3F). When our daughter was born, I was working full-time in an office setting, but then, I went on a leave after developing severe PPD.

We realized that we didn’t need my full income, so I stepped down to part-time so we didn’t have to use daycare and to hopefully relieve some stress to ease my depression. I worked part-time from the time she was 6 months old until January 2025. During this time, I was responsible for the household and our daughter.

My husband’s only real responsibility was cooking dinner and the occasional breakfast. I cleaned, I grocery shopped, and meal planned. I remembered all the appointments and events. I also did all of the child-rearing, with the exception of the two days I worked in office. I had one day work from home, but my daughter was at home with me.

I became more overwhelmed than I was before. I asked for help constantly. My husband would follow through for about two weeks before telling me that he was too tired from working full time (~40 hrs). I told him I wanted to go back to work full time and split the workload. He said no.

I found a job anyway, one where I’d be able to put my daughter in a reputable daycare for my remote days and still be bringing in more monthly than my part-time job. It’s important to note that we are also renovating our entire home due to hurricane damage, and we didn’t have insurance, so extra income is needed.

I told my husband about the job after accepting the position. He was furious. He told me not to expect any help outside of what he does now (cooking). He has remained steadfast in his decision to not help. I recently asked again if he could at least help by brushing her teeth in the morning. He said no.

I said we are supposed to be a team, and I would really appreciate his help. He snapped that this is what I wanted. That I did this to myself and he would not be helping beyond his fair share. I said fine, I’ll figure it out myself. I’ve since been contemplating divorce. If the only responsibility I need to pick up is cooking, then what help do I need from him? AITA for deciding that if he won’t help, I won’t stay?

Partnerships should be built on support, not ultimatums.

