Her Husband’s Business Has Been Losing Money For Years, And He Refuses To Address His Massive Weight Problems, So She Told Him The Marriage Might Be Over

For over two decades, she’s supported her husband through thick and thin—including financially.

But after nearly two years of covering every bill, bailing out his failing business, and watching him neglect his health at 500 lbs, she’s reached her breaking point.

Now, she’s asking him to get serious—or risk losing his family.

AITA for wanting my 47F husband M50 of over 20 years to take better care of himself and to give up his business of 30 years because the stress of paying all the bills is making me lose the will to live? My husband M50 has owned his own business since the mid 90’s and it was pretty successful for decades until Covid hit and the economy in our area suffered. Note: There have been downturns in the past where I have picked up the slack but this has now gone on for almost 2 years. As of now it is in the red most months and I have paid his store rent several times. Since there is no profit, I am also paying all the household bills including the mortgage.

I have had to ask for money from my parents just so we didn’t end up homeless which is embarrassing asf when you are middle aged. At this point it’s an expensive hobby not a income and I’ve told him he should end it. He is also overweight (500lbs) and it is effecting his physical/mental wellbeing. It’s effecting his job options as well because he can not stand for long periods and walking causes back and leg pain.

I have asked him repeatedly to consider help with the weight loss, surgical or not. He doesn’t want to because of possible side effects. I’ve reminded him that he isn’t getting any younger and that at this point diet isn’t working. He also isn’t exercising enough.

I have stated several times over the last couple months that if he doesn’t lose weight and get a better paying job that it would be better for me and the kids (16m, 12m, 5f) if we just left.

I can’t keep watching him refuse to take care of himself until he has a stroke/heart attack. And I can’t keep being responsible for everything else because he won’t change his behavior or situation. AITA for asking him to make a change or I will end the marriage?

Reddit had a lot to say—and most users didn’t blame her.

She’s carrying the marriage, the mortgage, and the mental load…

