Her In-Laws Showed Up Unannounced While Her Baby Was Sleeping In Her Arms, So She Didn’t Get Up To Open The Door For Them

Putting a restless baby to sleep is one of the toughest challenges of being a new mother.

If your in-laws showed up unannounced, would you risk waking your baby to answer the door, or would you err on the side of letting your baby sleep?

This woman spent one and a half hours putting her infant down.

After finally getting the baby to sleep in her arms, her in-laws suddenly showed up unannounced.

Now her in-laws are mad at her, but she thinks she handled the situation well.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not opening the door for my in laws? I (30F) was home with my infant daughter on Friday, our last day before I returned to work. Normally, she’s very willing to nap in her crib, but I guess she was feeling the change because she was not having it. It was everything I could do to get her to sleep in my arms, and every little wiggle disturbed her. So I gave up and laid her down and decided to enjoy a contact nap.

Then, my in-laws showed up unannounced. But that’s not the problem. I have no issue with them coming to see the baby. Anyway, they knocked on the front door (they couldn’t see me, but I could see them through the window), and I tried to call my MIL to give her the door code and tell her to just come in. But she didn’t answer.

Next thing I know, they’ve walked around to the back patio door and are knocking there. I tried to make enough eye contact to tell them to just come back to the front and use the code or to pick up the phone. But I really can’t see that door well from the couch, and apparently, they only saw me look at them and then turn back around.

I turned my head back to my phone and texted both of them the code. I told them to come on in. Well, they gave up. No replies to the texts, and they wouldn’t answer the calls, so I’m assuming they didn’t have their phones with them. They then went home.

My MIL texted me later that she didn’t see her phone and it wasn’t a big deal. They’d just had a present for the baby but would see her later, so I thought that was the end of it.

But evidently, they both told my husband they thought I was rude for looking at them and ignoring them. They said that even though they understood that the baby was asleep, I hurt their feelings. I feel awful, but I really don’t know what else I could’ve done without waking the baby, especially, after spending an hour and a half getting her to sleep! So… AITA?

Baby’s needs come before anyone or anything else.

