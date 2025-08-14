Her Kitchen Gets So Hot In The Summer That She Can’t Cook Without Feeling Sick, So She Bought An Air Conditioner

Being too hot is completely miserable.

Imagine living somewhere will really hot summers and no air conditioning. Would you consider buying an air conditioner to make life more pleasant, or would you stick to using a fan since it’s less expensive?

In today’s story, one woman can’t take the heat, but she doesn’t want to get out of the kitchen. So she buys an air conditioner.

Now, she’s second guessing that decision. Read on to find out why.

AITA for buying an air conditioner without consulting my husband? I live in a state that gets cold winters and hot, humid summers. I have never been lucky enough to live somewhere with central AC and my current house is no different. It gets very very hot. The only rooms with air conditioning are the bedrooms, one is for sleeping and the other is an office. We have lived here for 4 years now.

This sounds unbearable.

Every summer I have the same problem, it gets too hot for me to cook. Right now, my kitchen is 85°f (~29.5c) In the past summers, it gets up to 90°f (32c). It is so hot that when I cook, even quick meals like spaghetti, I overheat. I get dizzy, my head hurts, I feel weak. It is awful. My husband knows about this.

She had to do something about the heat.

I finally got fed up. After another episode of overheating while cooking, I broke down and ordered an air conditioner for the kitchen. It’s small and cheap, about $200 and it will keep the kitchen cool. My plan is to use it when I am cooking or cleaning in the kitchen.

She forgot to tell her husband about the air conditioner.

My husband wasn’t home when I ordered it and I honestly forgot to tell him I ordered it until it arrived 2 days later. He saw me bring it inside and asked what it was and I told him it was an air conditioner for the kitchen. He is mad that I didn’t consult him before buying it. That is true, I didn’t. And I forgot to tell him I did.

He doesn’t want her to keep the air conditioner.

He told me it was a waste of money, too expensive to run, and I can just use a fan when I cook or just not cook at all. He wanted me to return it. I don’t want to go the whole summer never being able to cook because the kitchen won’t cool off.

She’s keeping it.

I also paid for it with my own money, I don’t expect him to split the cost with me, and I pay the electric bill! I can afford the added cost of running it a few times per week to cool down the kitchen so I can cook without getting sick. I didn’t return it like he wanted and I installed the air conditioner myself and have used it twice since I got it, once to cook and once to do a deep clean in the kitchen.

Her husband is still annoyed about it.

When it’s been on, he scoffs and rolls his eyes and acts all passive aggressive because he thinks it was a waste of money and frivolous spending. So AITA for buying an air conditioner without consulting my husband?

Let him scoff. If she wants to cook, she deserves to have a kitchen that is cool in the summer.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person emphasizes the importance of drinking water.

This person has a friend who was in a similar situation.

This person thinks her husband is the problem.

Her husband should be grateful.

This person thinks her husband doesn’t realize how lucky he is.

If you can’t stand the heat, buy an air conditioner.

