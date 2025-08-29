Her Late Parents Willed Their Entire Estate To Her For Caring For Them, And This Woman’s Siblings Are Threatening To Sue

In a will, a person chooses who they want to inherit their wealth when they pass away.

There can be a lot of bickering about inheritance, but when the will is clear, should a sibling share the wealth or stick to the wishes stated in the will?

This woman has been her parents’ primary caregiver for years.

Before they passed, they willed their entire estate to her.

Her siblings thought it was unfair, so she’s not sure if it’s wrong to keep everything.

AITA for keeping my entire inheritance when my siblings did nothing for our parents? I (45F) recently lost both of my parents within a year. For the past ten years, I was their primary caregiver. I managed their finances and drove them to doctors’ appointments. I also cooked and cleaned, and I was there for them emotionally through everything.

My two siblings, David (48M) and Lisa (42F), lived out of state, and they hardly ever visited. They had stable jobs and could have helped, but mostly they just called sometimes, and they said they were too busy to do anything else.

When the will was read, it said that I would inherit the entire estate. It’s not a huge amount, but my parents wanted me to have it to help secure my future because I was the one who took care of them day in and day out.

David and Lisa were furious, saying it’s unfair. They said I should split it three ways. They keep saying “family should stick together,” and they accuse me of being greedy.

I’ve told them I love our parents, but I carried the burden of their care alone for years, and this inheritance was meant to acknowledge that. Now, they’re threatening to sue.

The siblings are jealous, but her parents made their decision. She helped out, and she shouldn’t feel bad about keeping what her parents wanted her to have.

Parents know best, so it’s best to respect their decisions.

