Her Mom’s Favorite Band Is In Town, But She Wants To Go To The Concert Without Her

We do what we think is best for the ones we love based on our intimate knowledge about them.

That doesn’t mean you always get it right.

If you had to choose between protecting a family member’s mental health or letting them do what they want to do just because they want to do it, which one would you choose?

This person is feeling bad about a decision she made regarding her mom. Read on for the whole story.

AITA for not taking my mum to a concert My mum has severe mental health issues. She does not go out on her own and cannot go in to crowded places or supermarkets or use public transport. She is also very quick to get angry at too many people being round her.

So she made a judgment call.

There is a concert I am going to later in the year to see a band we both like. Due to the aforementioned issues, I refused to take her to a major city to see them. We would have to take public transport and stay overnight. This would involve taking the subway repeatedly.

But what happened next was unforseeable.

However, my mom is upset I kept her in the dark. I get why she is upset, though. AITA for thinking of her wellbeing and saying no?

It’s easy to see both sides of this situation, but her mother’s health is the priority.

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

