Her Neighbor Hits Golf Balls Into Her Yard, So She Wants To Build A Fence To Keep Him Away

WIBTA for stopping my neighbor from golfing in my yard? “I (24F) and my husband (24M) moved to a new town last December after I got a new job and bought a home. We love our new home, and a major thing about it that we love is the size of the yard. For it being smack dab in the middle of the city and less than a 5 minute drive from my work and any other convenience, it is almost an acre and unfenced. Around the neighborhood, this is one of the biggest lots. We did not see a lot of our neighbors outside often since it was winter, but as things have gotten warmer, we have seen them more often outside. Including Pete (fake name, 60-70sM).

Our first encounter was watching him set up his golfing equipment in the easement next to our home and then promptly swinging multiple golf balls that landed in varying places around our yard. When asked what was happening, he introduced himself, explained that he lived in a home on the other side of the easement (where he has the yard fenced all but on the side facing us) and said that the previous owner had let him golf in the yard as long as he picked up after himself as it was, in his words, the best yard in the neighborhood. He also said that he had undergone major surgery in recent years, and golf is one of the few things he can still do to be active. Not wanting to rock the boat and make a bad first impression, we simply asked that he please pick everything up if a ball so happened to land in our yard, and that we would keep an eye out for if anything outside was damaged in the future. He said that he would pay for any damages and kept right along.

Since then, he not only does not pick up all the golf balls, but we have found some in the flower beds right next to our windows, and we have even caught him walking his dog all around our back yard, something we did not agree to. A few days ago, he had some teenagers with him trying to golf, and I could see them kicking up clumps of my yard as they tried to swing. My husband also mowed the lawn and found over 10 golf balls in one go, and about 4 had been launched out of our mower because they were missed in the initial sweep, barely missing his car. We have picked up probably 10-20 balls a week since moving in.

Thankfully, nothing has been damaged so far, but we are growing tired of it and simply don’t feel very comfortable with people who are basically strangers roaming our yard. We also had planned initially to fence as much of it as we could because we would like to get a dog and give it a place to run around without having to stress so much about them getting into the street. However, we have not been very aggressive about our issues to Pete, and I worry about hurting his feelings if we blindside him with putting a fence up. Should we tell him about the fence beforehand, or give him a heads up? At the end of the day, he is just an older gentleman trying to play some golf. On the other hand, we had wanted a fence to begin with and want peace of mind about what is happening on our property. I would also like to point out that there are indoor golf simulators nearby and golf courses around. WIBTA if we just put up a fence without telling him or even if we have a conversation about how he can’t golf in our yard anymore?”

