Her Parents Missed Her Graduation To Buy An Expensive Labubu For Their Spoiled Daughter, So She Moved Out And Now They’re Threatening To Report Her Missing

AITA for “running away” because my parents were late to my graduation over a Labubu? I (18F) am adopted and was adopted as a baby. My parents thought they couldn’t have kids, even tried IVF, so when my sister Princess (10F) was born, it was a miracle. Everything changed. Princess was spoiled and clearly the favorite. She never got in trouble, was always right, got WHATEVER she wanted, and acted HOWEVER she wanted. My parents didn’t treat me badly, but if I got 1 toy, Princess got 5. It sucked, I was jealous, and I got in trouble for it. Princess got worse around age 6 when she realized how much she could get away with. She broke my things, hurt others, stole, and hated when anyone else had attention. I became a target.

Luckily, I had friends, school, and relatives for support, though, so it wasn’t the worst. I did great in school and joined clubs and sports just to stay out of the house. During summer, I worked or interned just to avoid her. Now I have a car and a boyfriend (since sophomore year). I stay with him a lot, and his family loves me, so I’m barely home, maybe 24 hours at most weekly. My parents didn’t care, and this was my normal, so I stopped caring too. Anyway, graduation was last month, one of the few things I asked my parents to come to. I was excited, they seemed excited, and some relatives came too.

But Princess had to ruin it. See her current obsession is these doll plush keychains called Labubus, she collects them, and that specific day, she found this super rare one for sale in our city.

Now, instead of contacting the seller and buying it the next day, my parents went to get it, and not only that, but they also spent $350. (My grad gift was $150) Then they showed up so late, our caps were already being tossed. I was hurt. After graduation, I ignored them and went home with my boyfriend. I’ve basically moved in with him at this point, since anytime I went back “home,” it was to get my things to go back.

My parents called, texted, apologized, even came over and begged me to forgive them. The worst part of it all: They thought it was the money and sent me another hundred dollars. I refused to talk to them. Now it’s serious as they’re threatening to report me as missing/ a runaway and contact my future college if I don’t go back home. I feel justified in my actions and don’t think it’s that serious. AITA?

