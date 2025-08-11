Her Pregnant Sister Wants Her To Clean The Litter Box For Her, But She Really Doesn’t Want To Do It

When you’re pregnant, it’s a bad idea to clean up kitty litter, so if you were pregnant and owned a cat, what would you do about the litter box? Would you clean it anyway, or would you ask someone to do it for you?

In today’s story, one pregnant woman asks her sister to help, but her sister does not want to help.

Should she help her sister out anyway?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not helping my pregnant sister clean up kitty litter? For added context, I (36F) don’t have any pets because I don’t want them and the added responsibility of having them – going for walks, medical needs or general trips to vet, grooming them, and cleaning up after their business. Plus I am also away for work often. She (34F) knows this.

There’s a good reason her sister is asking for her help.

She recently got pregnant, and as you know pregnant women should limit their intereaction with litter. We get along fairly well I would say. She and her bf (lives 40mins away) lightheartedly said that “It’s your (my) responsibility to clean the kitty litter now”.

She REALLY doesn’t want to help.

We live a block away from each other and I am excited about the baby and want to help and provide support as best as I can, just not with that. I feel like a bad sister, but I also don’t want to do it. AITA?

That’s a tricky situation. She is not obligated to help her sister, but considering her sister is pregnant and should avoid cleaning the litter box, it would be nice is there were someone who could help her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This sounds like a job for the boyfriend.

Here’s a suggestion if the boyfriend is unwilling to help.

Changing the litter may not be dangerous, but it doesn’t hurt to play it safe.

This person alludes to the fact that the boyfriend needs to step up.

This man took on litter duty when his wife was pregnant.

She doesn’t have to help, but someone should.

