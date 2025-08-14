Her Roommate Wouldn’t Do The Dishes, So She Played Taylor Swift Songs To Drive Her Crazy

Well, that’s one way to get your roommate to do the dishes…

Made my roommate do the dishes. “I live with my roommate Jenna. She’s cool most of the time, but she’s really bad at doing dishes. We agreed we’d both clean up after ourselves, but she always leaves her stuff in the sink for days.

Last week, the sink was full of her dirty plates and cups again. I asked her nicely, Hey, can you do these tonight? She said, Yeah, I will, and then she went back to her phone. Of course, she didn’t.

Now here’s the thing” Jenna can’t stand Taylor Swift. Like, really dislikes her. Gets annoyed even if one of her songs plays in a store. So the next morning, I woke up early before her Zoom meeting. I hooked up my speaker, turned the volume all the way up, and played shake it off on repeat. Just blasting it through the whole apartment. She ran out of her room like, Turn that off . I smiled and said, I will… after the dishes are done.

Guess what? She washed all the dishes right then and there. Fast. Didn’t say a word. Now the sink’s been clean for a week. Thanks, Taylor.”

