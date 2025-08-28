Her Sister Was Cruel To Her Dog, So This Woman Said No To Babysitting Her Sister’s Son For Free

Some people treat their dogs as family.

AITA for refusing to babysit my sister’s miracle baby after what she did to my dog? My sister (32F) had a baby last year after years of struggling with infertility. We were all happy for her. She called him her miracle baby, and honestly, I didn’t mind the attention he got until things got weird.

I (28F) have a golden retriever named Benny. He’s 5. He’s the sweetest boy alive. Everyone in the family loves him. Even my sister used to, until the baby came along.

One time, I brought Benny over when I visited. He stayed on his mat didn’t bark or even move. The baby started crying. My sister said, “I think he’s making the baby nervous.” And she asked me to put him outside in the middle of winter. I said no and left early. That was strike one.

Next time I saw her, she told me straight up she didn’t want Benny around her son because he’s a dog. I said, “Okay, whatever.” I stopped bringing him, but I could tell something shifted.

Then one day, I was out of town for a weekend, and she begged me to let her stay at my place because hers was getting fumigated. I agreed thinking it was chill.

I come home Sunday night. Benny is hiding under the bed trembling looking all scared. I find out she locked him in the laundry room for two days straight because he was staring too much, and that made the baby fussy. No food or water bowl just locked him.

I lost it. I told her she was never setting foot in my house again, and that she was lucky I didn’t call animal services.

Fast forward a month, she’s going back to work, and suddenly, I’m her first choice for free childcare. She wants me to watch her baby, two days a week.

I said no.

She flipped, and called me bitter and selfish. She said I don’t understand what it means to love family unconditionally. My mom got involved and said I’m being cruel when I could be helping.

But this isn’t just about a dog. It’s about how she treated something I love without remorse. Now, she expects me to drop everything and help her like nothing happened. AITA for saying no to babysitting my nephew because of what she did to my dog?

Mistreating a loved pet has some serious consequences.

