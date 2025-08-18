Her Stepfather Is Constantly Annoying Her In A Variety Of Ways, So She Called Him Out On It And Now Her Mom Is Calling Her Rude

When you are living with a blended family, there can be some situations where personalities clash.

AITA for calling my step dad out after my mom did nothing about his behavior? For context, I (18F) have never gotten long with my step dad (57M), we’ve barely gotten along since my bio dad passed away. My mom (53F) has been married to SD since 2020.

Recently my SD has been causing more issues with me. I asked him to shut the door because I was holding two dogs. I had my puppy between my legs and I was holding my mom’s 159lbs saint bernard with his collar so they wouldn’t run outside. He looked at me and rudely said “calm down” when I asked him nicely to shut the door. The next day (yesterday) I came home with ice cream, I bought myself ice cream as a treat to reward myself because I’ve been cutting wheat out of my diet. As soon as I walked into the kitchen, he expected me to share my ice cream. He said “you brought home goodies and you won’t even share?” Meanwhile, he had his own ice cream in the freezer, along with many desserts on the counter. I also spent my own money on the ice cream so I didn’t feel a reason to share.

I went to my mom because I was annoyed and she was in the kitchen when it happened. She told me “you’ve been rude to him lately” when I haven’t been rude to him at all and any of my “rude” behavior was me calling him out for being rude to me. She told me how I need to treat him better and stop being rude to him. Today, I walked inside after my mom told me that a package came for us. My SD brought the box inside and decided to open the box so I could get my stuff. He looked at me and said “that’s mine” even thought he knew the box had stuff for me and my mom in it. My mom told him that he could go through her stuff and take anything he wanted but to not take any of my stuff. I decided to text my mom and complained once again about his behavior because his words were unnecessary but instead she said I was being rude.

My last straw was when I found him in my snack drawer, I have my own drawer of snacks as I avoid wheat due to having a wheat allergy. My snacks are gluten free, which in the only one in the house who has a reason to eat gluten free snacks. I called him out as my mom has told him multiple times to stay away from my snacks and that snacks for everyone else are in the drawer below. Am I wrong for calling my step dad out after catching him trying to steal my snacks after 3 situations of him being rude to me? AITA?

