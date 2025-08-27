Her Stepmom Told Her She Wanted Her Child To Come Live With Her, But She Shot The Idea Down Immediately

What an absolutely weird thing to say to someone…

I don’t want to give away this whole Reddit story that you’re about to read, so I’m just gonna zip my lip and let my original statement stand on its own.

Read on and find out what happened!

AITA for Telling My Stepmom to Back Off About Where My Kid Lives? “I’m 23, married, got a toddler, and life’s already been non-stop. My husband’s doing what he can. I’m working part time, barely holding things together some days. And out of nowhere, my stepmom decides she’s got some say in our lives. She’s been nice over the years, I guess. Helped out a bit after I gave birth. Brought food, babysat once or twice. But it was never anything big. Still, she acted like she was raising my child. I brushed it off.

What?!?!

But last week, she pulled me aside and said she wants my kid to live with her. Not for a visit. Not part time. Live. Full time. Like… huh? She said it’d be “better for everyone.” That I “look tired all the time” and “need space to breathe.” She literally said, “Just leave her with me. You can still see her whenever you want.” Like she was offering to watch my dog or something. I told her straight up that it’s not happening. That my husband and I are the parents and we get to decide where our kid lives. She got this look on her face like I was being ungrateful or selfish or something. Then she started crying. Said I was “pushing her away” and that she’s “just trying to help.” Said I’m unstable.

This lady sounds crazy…

That she’s the only one thinking clearly and I’m going to ruin my daughter’s life. I lost it. I told her to stop trying to take over, that she’s not the mom here. She stormed out. Now she won’t talk to me. My dad called saying I broke her heart and should’ve “heard her out” more. But seriously, what the hell was I supposed to do? Sit there and consider letting my kid go live with someone else just to keep the peace? This whole thing’s got me second-guessing everything. Was I too harsh? Or was she the one crossing the line? AITA?”

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

This was an awfully strange request…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.