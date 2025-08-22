Her Younger Cousin Asked To Use Her ID To Go To The Bar, But This 21-Year-Old Told Her No

In the United States, it is illegal to buy or drink alcohol until you are 21, but of course many people do it anyway.

What would you do if your cousin asked you to give her your ID so she could use it to go to the bar with friends?

That is what happened to the older cousin in this story, and when she said no, her little cousin got upset about it.

AITA for not giving my younger cousin my ID My younger cousin (20F) asked if I (21F) could get a duplicate of my driver’s license for her to use so she could go out to bars at her college campus.

This is very illegal.

I gave her my old vertical license because I already got my new horizontal one, but now it’s expired and she wants a new one for the upcoming school year. At first I said I would do it. But after thinking about it more, I started feeling uncomfortable about it. I know it might not be super common for people to get caught using a borrowed ID, but it does happen, and I don’t want to get dragged into something that could get either of us in trouble. Plus my photo doesn’t even look like her.

Giving her a fake ID is a terrible idea.

I also brought up that she should be keeping her record clean because there’s some immigration stuff going on in her family and I don’t want some stupid stuff like this to ruin that. She’s been kind of making me feel bad because she’s the only one in her friend group that’s not 21 and she was counting on me and some other stuff but idk. AITA?

Not at all. It is a very bad idea to give someone an ID like this. They could get in trouble for using it, and this woman could get in trouble for supplying it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

Two wrongs don’t make a right.

This commenter is right.

This is a very serious crime.

She shouldn’t have given her the first one.

This can’t be normal.

Never engage in illegal activity like this, not even for family.

