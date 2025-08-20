Her Younger Sister Begged For Her Hand-Me-Down Clothing, So One Older Sister Held On Even Tighter And Sparked A Family Argument

Sometimes people cling to old things not because they need them, but because they don’t want anyone else to have them.

Such was the case with one older sister who was determined to deny her younger sister her hand-me-down clothing.

But was she being selfish, or was it her right to decide the fate of her clothes?

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not letting my sister (aged 11) have my old stuff/ go through my room, etc.? She’s aged 11, and I’m 15.

Her sister has really been bugging her about her old clothes lately.

She keeps saying to me that I’m “growing out” of my clothes, and old books and random crap, and keeps asking for my stuff.

But when she tells her sister no, she goes crying to her parents.

I keep telling her that I’d rather keep my old stuff for memories, and that she won’t like it anyways. Because of this, she whinges to my parents constantly, and my parents make it seem as though I am the one in the wrong, and I’m being selfish by wanting to keep some old stuff, and wanting to give my old clothes to charity or to the clothes bank where people actually need them.

Ultimately, she feels like her sister doesn’t deserve her clothes.

My sister has heaps of clothes, so she really doesn’t need my old stuff anyways. AITA?

Maybe her sister didn’t need the clothes, but she didn’t either.

Redditors chimed in with their thoughts, and they weren’t exactly on her side.

This commenter seems to think she’s being intentionally cruel to her younger sister.

This user suggests a compromise.

Differences aside, she should want to help her sister out.

She should actually take her younger sister wanting her old clothes as the compliment that it is.

She thought she was protecting her memories, but she ended up just being overly territorial.

It wouldn’t have cost her a thing to be a little more generous.

