His Landlady Wouldn’t Stop Berating Him, So He Refused To Do Any More Work For Her

AITA for telling my physically disabled landlady I won’t be doing work on her property anymore? “About 8 months ago, I was in need of a place for myself (32M) and my fiancee (25M) to go, and one of my acquaintances (51F) offered us a deal. She would pay the utilities in a house she owned, and in exchange I would do certain chores for her around the property to get it ready for sale. She’s physically disabled (hip and ankle replacement) so she can’t do a lot of manual labor for herself.

The total cost to her in utilities monthly is slightly under $350, and she basically got me as a as a free contractor. We agreed that those arrangement would last for one year, at which time my fiancee and myself would be financially stable enough to get our own place. The issue started about a month after I moved in. To make it short, she has a habit of asking for a small favor that turns into a large task that turns into a day’s worth of work (or more), and has no respect for people’s work or school schedule.

I work anywhere from 40-60 hours a week, and my fiancee is pursuing a Bachelor’s at an accelerated pace, so we’re always busy. We originally agreed to about 10 hours of labor a week, and that escalated to pretty much any time I’m not physically at my actual job. Now what she does is come up with convoluted multi-day projects (right now she wants a chicken coop built), and whenever she thinks I’m off work, she starts calling and texting to make sure that as soon as I’m in the driveway, I’m working on tasks for her. She also gets angry when I have other obligations to take care of in my time off.

She’s hinted several times that she would probably evict me and my fiancee if we didn’t keep up with her task list, and we won’t have enough savings for another four to six weeks to step out into our own place. She knows this, and always makes these comments when she knows we’ve had an emergency that affects our savings (buying new tires for our vehicle, missing work for a funeral, etc). Today, I was working on her chicken coop, despite being sick, (she doesn’t care and has been angry all day I didn’t do it yesterday evening when I got off work), and I overheard her telling one of her friends that she thinks my fiancee and I are losers because we don’t have our own place and we are “too lazy to do the work they need to do to keep the one I’m giving them”.

I immediately stopped work and told her that we’re such losers she can find someone else to do the work for her. My fiancee thinks I’ve opened the door to retaliation and I need to apologize to keep the peace. I told him that she’s talked down and treated us like garbage long enough that I cant deal with it anymore, but he thinks we should just tough it out for another few weeks. AITA for going off on her and making it possible that we get evicted?”

