His Little Brother Can’t Handle The Heat, But Still Demands A Place In The Kitchen

I acquired a taste for spicy foods in college.

The food I was eating was cheap and bland, and my roommate said “just pour a bunch of hot sauce on it to add flavor.”

By golly it worked, and now I can’t stop.

So I can relate to this story of spicy conflict.

AITA for refusing to make my little brother lunch? I (19M) make all my own meals. I also meal prep due to the fact that I work most week days. I tend to make spicy food because it’s one of my favorite flavors. However, my little brother (16M who we will call Kay) hates spice. I make ramen as a regular meal because it’s easy to store. I make it because I like noodle soups. My brother however, is a little weeb and probably only eats ramen because it was mentioned in Naruto. (Note: i Dont mind making him his own sometimes, but I slow cook my broth and I’d have to make him his own broth, and I buy my own ingredients.)

Brother’s weebitude established, the story continues.

Sometimes however, he will refuse his own non spicy broth in favor of my EXTREMELY spicy broth, which he never finishes. I usually don’t mind giving it to him anyway because he will just give it back and I can enjoy it by myself. (I really don’t mind as hes surprisingly clean for a teenage boy.)

But then we hit the conflict itself.

Now, where I might be the [jerk]. I was prepping broth for my week when Kay came downstairs. It was quite late so I thought I had accidentally woke him up. Kay saw that I was making broth and asked me for some. I refused this time because he was sick and he never takes more than a few bites, and I didn’t want my ingredients to go to waste. I told him I would make him some chicken and beef combo broth tomorrow, because it was his favorite. Instead of grumbling like any teenager would and going back upstairs, he starts throwing a fit. Like, a full on toddler fit.

Details on the sickness in question:

Now, i understand that he is in a lot of pain. (our family gets really bad migraines sometimes, i’ve had them too.) but he’s still 16 and should be able to handle a no. Especially when that no means trading something he doesn’t like for something he does.

All I know is, I want some spicy ramen now.

