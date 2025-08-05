His Mother Refused To Stay At A Hotel, So He Wondered If It Was Okay To Make Her Sleep On An Air Mattress While His Family Kept Their Rooms

Figuring out sleeping arrangements for houseguests isn’t always easy.

He set up a comfy air mattress in the spare room for his mother, thinking it’d work just fine, but soon he started second-guessing his decision.

Is it wrong to ask his mother to sleep on an air mattress when there are other options?

Read on for the full story!

AITA for asking my visiting mother to sleep on an air mattress My mother is coming to visit for a few days. I am married and have 2 teenage children.

We have a tri-level home with a second living area that usually serves as a space for our dogs but has been vacated and sanitized for her visit. The dogs will be kenneled in the basement while she’s here.

He purchases a nice alternative sleeping arrangement.

AITA for buying an air mattress for her to sleep on instead of the couch or taking one of my children’s beds? It’s a nice, elevated air mattress with an incorporated headboard.

She doesn’t want to stay at a hotel, and I refuse to ask my children to give up their private space. Nor am I going to oust my wife or myself from our bed. AITA?

Balancing everyone’s comfort is never simple.

Redditors were quite divided on the issue.

Temporarily giving up their space may actually be good for the teens.

If his mother doesn’t have any health issues, this user doesn’t see a problem with it.

An air mattress can be fine, but it needs to be a quality one.

This user disagrees and thinks it’s their duty as hosts to give up their bed.

How will this attitude impact their teens later in life?

If his mother doesn’t enjoy the air mattress, they can always adjust course.

