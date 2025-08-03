His Neighbor Took A Picture Of His Friend’s Slightly Amiss Parking, So He Reported The Neighbor’s Unmoved Vehicles

Some people can be so petty in rebuking others, and they seem genuinely surprised when it backfires.

If someone wanted to report your friend for a parking violation, would you try to reason with them, or would you get even?

This man was enjoying a BBQ weekend with a friend.

His neighbor suddenly showed up and took a photo of his friend’s vehicle that was parked on the sidewalk.

So he reported the neighbor and saw how quickly the authorities spring into action.

Read the story below to find out more.

Parking police neighbour? goes both ways pal This was awhile ago. I was living on a crescent. It was the nook of the crecsent, so parking is tough on the street. The house across from me had four different vehicles and used their driveway to store a trailer.

This man saw his neighbor take a picture of his friend’s vehicle.

Anyways, I had a friend over for the weekend and he pulls up. His back tire is on the sidewalk noticeably, but, honestly, I think 97% of people would ignore it. I see the one guy from the house immediately run out and take a picture of it because it’s usually where they park one of their three cars.

He asked the neighbor if he had any problem with it.

I’m BBQing in the back, waiting for my friend, so I see the whole thing. I ask, “Problem, buddy?” He barely gets out, “Well…well… it’s on the sidewalk.” I reply, “You’re right. We’ll fix it and we all should patrol the parking.”

He reported his neighbor’s cars that weren’t moved all day.

This was during Covid, and their vehicles barely move. So, I wait the 24 hours and I call the city on them, saying there’s been three cars that haven’t moved in a day. They come out, mark it, and wait the next day to come back.

The neighbor’s cars were towed the next day.

The next day, they come back and tow 2 of the cars. It turned out they aren’t plated. I felt a bit guilty as I only wanted them to get tickets, but in the end, I remembered how annoying he looked taking pictures. So, I sat and enjoyed my drinks, watching their cars get towed and the little jerk complaining to the tow truck driver.

The neighbor was stupid to complain when he was currently doing something illegal.

Let’s find out how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

If you’re quick to police others, be ready when the real patrol shows up.

