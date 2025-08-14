His Older Brother Bullied Him, So He Made Sure To Get Him In Trouble With Their Mom

When you’re a kid, there’s nothing quite as satisfying as getting one of your siblings in trouble with your parents.

The Day I Stood Up for Myself. “We live in a compound comprising of relatives. My brother – 3 years older than me – was the first baby in that compound. Everyone doted on him, he was the center of attention, until I came along.

Afterwards, when I was born, the attention shifted to me and he did not like that. He was my first bully. Won’t lend me his toys, pushes me, sometimes hits me. I took it all, feeling hurt with him for being mean to me. One day, I was lying on the sofa and he does his usual bullying. Something in me said, I shouldn’t taking this treatment anymore. So when he came at me, I kicked him. Not even hard, I was just 6 at the time. But, oh boy, he was shocked at the audacity. I was surprised with myself also.

Then quickly realizing he’s gonna get me back for it, I screamed my lungs out. Mom came over to see what’s up and I cried to her: “He hit me!”. Of course he denied it. But because he has always hit me before, Mom didn’t believe him and he got punished, haha. For that point onwards, I gave as good as I get, until he gave up on physically bullying me. He still tried to be the “alpha” but I was already done with that nonsense.”

