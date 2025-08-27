His Sister Wants Him To Babysit, But He Refuses To Do It When His Sister’s Step-Daughter Is Staying With Them

Divorce can be really tough on kids, especially when one parent tries to turn the kids against the other parent.

AITA for refusing to babysit for my sister because I don’t want her stepdaughter in my house or to be on my own with her? My sister (30s) has been married to Nick (30s) for 6.5 years. Nick has an 11 year old daughter Abbie from his first marriage and my sister and Nick have two bio kids together. Nick shares custody of Abbie with his ex wife. For a while things were okay. Everyone in our family got along with Nick and adored Abbie.

Things changed when Abbie’s mom’s second marriage ended five years ago. After that the woman became a nightmare for my sister and Nick and she was doing her very best to turn Abbie against my sister and our family and later her younger siblings. For over a year now they’ve had a problem with Abbie snooping in private areas for her mom and sending photos and giving info to her mom.

Nick and my sister had to start locking their bedroom door during the daytime. They were locking up medications extra tight because even those Abbie’s mom wanted proof of. Abbie was doing the same snooping at other houses to like my parents, my other sister and my aunt’s houses. Abbie’s whole personality around us has changed too.

I know she’s at an age where that stuff happens anyway but she’s just so rude and around Nick’s family she hasn’t changed. She’s outright denying we’re her family now and she claims she’s an only child and she only has cousins from her mom and dad even though when she was younger she claimed my other siblings kids as cousins too. And I (20s) was the fun uncle but she doesn’t see me that way anymore. Not only the fun part but the uncle part too.

I’m not dealing with that alone and I’m certainly not watching an 11 year old like she’s 1 and ignoring the other kids because there’s a risk she’ll snoop around my house the second my back is turned. This is something Nick has brought to court and I acknowledge that he’s trying. They have Abbie in therapy too and she’s faced consequences for snooping. But she gets encouraged by her mom, and rewarded for it, so why would she stop?

My sister wanted me to babysit the kids this weekend for several hours and I didn’t have plans but I said no. This weekend they have Abbie and I’m not doing that. My sister offered to let me stay at their house if that would work out better. But I told her that would still mean having to deal with Abbie’s attitude/behavior. She understood but Nick didn’t and he told me giving up on Abbie won’t fix anything and that I’m going to make things worse. AITA?

