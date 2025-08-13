His Wife Asked Him If She Looked Fat In A Particular Dress, And When He Said Yes, She Got Mad At Him

It is not rocket science that women don’t like being called fat.

So what would you do if your wife asked you if a dress made her look fat? Would you tell her the truth even if the answer was yes, or would you avoid answering the question?

This guy shares what happened when his wife asked him how she looked in a dress. Now, he’s reconsidering his answer.

Check out the full story.

AITAH for telling my wife the truth?

She asked if the dress she wanted to buy made her look fatter (which it did) and so I told her the truth. She is not fat by any means though 5’4 and 125lbs.

She was not expecting to hear that!

But that dress was horrible and it did make her look fatter. She gave me a dirty look and hung the dress back up and did not talk to me for an hour.

YIKES! That’s a tough situation!

Maybe he could’ve worded it better to clarify that it’s the dress and not her that looks bad.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks there’s a way of saying everything!

This suer thinks this guy could have used better words.

This user thinks this guy needs to learn how to talk to a woman.

This user knows what the woman needed to hear.

This user thinks it is absurd that this guy brought it up!

You need to be careful when answering a question like that!

