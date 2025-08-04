His Wife Had Always Been Polite To A Fault, So When She Finally Farted In Front Of Him, They Shared A Hilarious Moment That Made Their Marriage Feel Even Stronger

Getting truly comfortable in a marriage means embracing all the little, imperfect moments.

When one couple shared a laugh over something as silly and natural as a fart, it became a sweet reminder of the bond they’ve been building for all their years together.

My wife of 24 years just farted in front of me for the first time ever. It’s never happened before. She’s huge on manners and would never discuss anything like farting or pooping, let alone do it in front of someone.

I have heard her fart in her sleep before and she would get embarrassed if I mentioned it, so I usually shut up about it. I mean, it’s just farts. But we’ve been quarantined with our four kids for weeks now and it’s… it’s a lot.

A few hours ago we were sitting on the couch, drinking our coffee, and she just let it out. There was a moment of silence followed by a look of defeat in her eyes and a simple, “sorry.”

I’m so happy. It’s just a fart, it’s weird, but it was such a liberating, humorous moment for the two of us and it made my day.

Love isn’t always glamorous — often it’s silly, spontaneous, and a little bit gross.

