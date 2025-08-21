His Wife Wants To Let Her Friend Stay At Their Place, But He Doesn’t Think It’s A Good Idea Since Their Apartment Is So Small

Traveling can be a lot easier when you have friends and family in the city where you’re traveling because sometimes they’ll let you stay with them.

However, it’s not always convenient for friends and family to offer up a place to stay, and it shouldn’t be expected.

If you lived in a very small apartment, would you offer up your couch to a spouse’s friend, or would you refuse?

In today’s story, one couple is disagreeing about this issue. Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not letting my wife’s friend crashing my apartment? I (26M) is renting a small studio apartment at a major city for a summer internship. My wife (25F) and I are doing long distance for now and she joins me this summer and virtually live here because she can WFH for the summer.

His wife wanted to help out a friend.

Her college best friend (M25) wanted to crash our place for an event in the city. I vetoed it because I feel weird given that it’s a studio and there’s no separate room thus no privacy. There’s also no sleeping space even though the friend offered to sleep on the floor. AITA for not feeling comfortable?

It’s his home too, so he has the right to say no.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person doesn’t think a studio is big enough for three people.

A hotel would be the wise decision.

It’s okay to say no.

This person wouldn’t be able to sleep in a situation like this.

Here’s another vote for saying no to letting the friend stay.

Just because you have a couch doesn’t mean you have to let a friend sleep on it.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.