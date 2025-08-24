Homeowner Tried To Preheat The Oven, But It Went Wrong In So Many Weird Ways

Once when I was living in a shared dorm suite in college, I tried to use the oven to make a small pizza.

You’d think this would be more or less impossible to screw up, but I found a way.

See, apparently we didn’t have any metal sheets around, so I put the pizza on a big plastic plate.

The melted plastic probably still stains the floor of that oven to this day, so I can’t really stand in judgement of this video from TikTok user @haikkey:

“She’s the one who said, put all the bread and everything in the oven,” he says, taking tongues to loaves of…clearly already baked bread.

“POV:,” reads the caption, since all captions legally must begin with “POV,” “your man preheats the oven without looking inside.”

Oh did I mention the bread loaves are wrapped in plastic?

What is going on here?

So, what happened here is that the bread was being stored in the oven and he went to turn it on without realizing that.

But, yanno…why?

It was a very heated discussion.

Things got pretty warmed up in the comments.

I think the best way to avoid this is to just never put things in the oven that can’t be heated in an oven.

Sorta like how you never put things in a freezer that can’t be frozen.

Problem solved.

