How Emotionally Intelligent People Use The 3-10 Rule To Make Sound Decisions

Emotional intelligence can seem hard to come by, but if you’ve managed to earn it for yourself, you know how much better life can be on the other side of growing up.

Experts say that people who fall into the emotionally intelligent category make smarter decisions by employing something called the 3-10 rule.

But what is it?

It’s a framework that employs an important theory when it comes to making a decision – which is that you need to be able to create space and time in order to make an unemotional choice.

The 3-10 rule helps create this by having you ask yourself 3 questions:

How will I feel about this decision 10 minutes from now? How will I feel about this decision 10 months from now? How will I feel about this decision 10 years from now?

It works because although you can rationalize a decision in the moment (or in 10 minutes), convincing yourself it will still be a good choice in 10 months or years is a more challenging ask.

By bringing your future world and future self into play, it forces you to think about who you want to be when those chickens come home to roost. Research shows that your future self is better able to make decisions, both professionally, personally, and ethically.

This study found that people who seriously consider how your decisions impact the future tend to make more conservative financial choices. They also tend to exercise more, and according to this study are happier and more satisfied with their lives.

This excerpt is from their paper:

“When people are better connected to their future selves, they have enhanced ability to recognize the consequences of their present-day decisions on their future selves. And that’s going to help them put the brakes on these behaviors.”

This is largely because when you’re emotionally intelligent people will consider the emotions of their future self, too – like regret, guilt, and disappointment (even in yourself). This ability helps you be more likely to be able to become the person you want to be in 10 months and 10 years.

Every choice you make today impacts you and your life in the future, some in larger ways than others.

Give the 3-10 rule a try the next time you’re facing a big decision.

It just might encourage you to be kinder to yourself both now and later.

If you found that story interesting, learn more about why people often wake up around 3 AM and keep doing it for life.