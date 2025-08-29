HR Specialist Tried To Tell Her Boss About Problems With The Company, But She Was Ignored So She Quit. But When The Company Ran Into Issues, They Had To Hire Her As A Highly-Paid Consultant.

Shutterstock, RedditIt is not uncommon for companies to have a small number of people who do most of the work, and then a bunch of people (typically managers) who do very little, but get paid a lot.

What would you do if you were performing your boss’s entire job, but he still refused to give you a raise or fix the problems that you bring up?

That is what was happening to the HR specialist in this story, so she finally quit the job, resulting in the company having major issues and having to hire her back as a highly paid consultant.

Check it out.

I would like a raise, and time off, and… The buildup to the revenge is that this person had a HORRIBLE employer. She worked HR and managed Payroll at what was effectively a nursing home. I don’t know that they call themselves that, but it’s what they are.

Sadly, most companies are like this.

The company had a bit of a “good old boy’s club” going on, with all of the highest level management being older men, who all did less work and got more pay than pretty much everyone else. There were regular complaints from women about being mistreated, and many women were fired for absolutely absurd reasons, followed by their male coworkers getting raises.

Companies often put extra work on employees without any bump in pay.

That in and of itself was bad, but it’s not what instigated the need for revenge. What caused the burning desire to get back at the company was when the company fired my friend’s manager (who was a woman), because she took a week off after literally breaking a leg, badly. The HR department was already badly understaffed, so my friend had to take on the responsibilities of this manager, without any pay bonus. She requested a pay bonus multiple times, denied each time.

And somehow, the company thinks this was a smart financial move.

A month or so later, the company hires a new manager to replace the old one, at nearly twice the salary. This new manager is an older man. I’m not entirely sure what this guy actually did during the day, because my friend continued to do all of the managerial tasks, and she knows that for a fact because the guy’s account didn’t have access to the systems he needed access to, and he never asked for that access. For six months, my friend showed this manager issues with their system, including payroll, and explained that she was not only the ONLY employee who knew how to use the payroll system, but she was the only one with access to it. The new manager ignored her, and made regular comments about how she was replaceable and useless.

Oh, this is going to get interesting.

One day, she loses her mind. She set up a bot with her credentials to automatically assign her pay each pay period, according to her actual salary, so not stealing or anything. She then carefully plans her next move, and puts in her two week notice, right before a large department-wide week off, and right before her only coworker has a 2 week vacation. She wouldn’t have time to train the coworker even if the coworker was in the country.

This manager is going to learn his lesson, I just know it.

The manager STILL dismissed her, thinking he could just hire someone who knew what they were doing. Little did he know, she had tweaked with the payroll software over her time there. Nothing super awful, but it was very different from what the base software was. She was the ONLY person who knew how to properly use it, and the only person in the whole company, including the CEO, who had access to the necessary numbers to actually run the payroll.

I bet the other employees were livid.

When she leaves, after the two weeks, the company has 2 whole pay periods where they do not pay their employees. They can’t. But my friend still gets paid, because they never disabled her automatic payment thing. They couldn’t. Eventually they called her and basically begged her to consult with them on their payroll. For the past 6 months she has been paid $250 an hour, for 5 hours a week, to run the company’s payroll. Fully remote, even though it was an in-person job before.

Oh, this worked out very well.

And to top it all off, she doesn’t even actually work the 5 hours. She wrote a script on her personal device to process payroll for her. She just has to press one button. She’s working another job now, but wow, she really kicked them while they were down.

Setting it up to get paid after you quit is risky; they could legally demand that pay back for sure.

But the rest of this revenge was brilliant.

Read on to see what the people in the comments had to say about it.

This is a good idea.

Yeah, this is very risky.

This commenter loved the story.

I don’t doubt this at all.

She could have gotten even more, and she should have.

Get it, girl.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.