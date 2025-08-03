‘I made a mistake.’ – A Texas Roadhouse Customer Wasn’t Happy About The Macaroni And Cheese He Ordered

This isn’t a sight you see very often…

I’m talking about macaroni and cheese being untouched by a customer in ANY restaurant.

But it happened here, folks!

And a TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers that they weren’t too thrilled with the mac and cheese they ordered at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

The man showed viewers an untouched cup of mac and cheese on a table and the text overlay reads, “I made a mistake.”

The TikTokker said, “How many other Texas Roadhouse mac and cheeses have had one bite taken out of them and then sat at the table just like this until the waiter came and picked it up?”

Hmmmm…

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what viewers had to say.

This person provided some inside info.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

That’s a bummer…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.