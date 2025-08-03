August 3, 2025 at 8:48 am

‘I made a mistake.’ – A Texas Roadhouse Customer Wasn’t Happy About The Macaroni And Cheese He Ordered

by Matthew Gilligan

mac and cheese at a restaurant

TikTok/@arescyberdefense

This isn’t a sight you see very often…

I’m talking about macaroni and cheese being untouched by a customer in ANY restaurant.

But it happened here, folks!

And a TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers that they weren’t too thrilled with the mac and cheese they ordered at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

mac and cheese in a bowl

TikTok/@arescyberdefense

The man showed viewers an untouched cup of mac and cheese on a table and the text overlay reads, “I made a mistake.”

food served at a restaurant

TikTok/@arescyberdefense

The TikTokker said, “How many other Texas Roadhouse mac and cheeses have had one bite taken out of them and then sat at the table just like this until the waiter came and picked it up?”

Hmmmm…

mac and cheese at a restaurant

TikTok/@arescyberdefense

Take a look at the video.

@arescyberdefense

#texasroadhouse

♬ original sound – 🤫Cyber Secrets🤫

Now check out what viewers had to say.

This person provided some inside info.

Screenshot 2025 07 02 at 9.25.22 AM I made a mistake. A Texas Roadhouse Customer Wasnt Happy About The Macaroni And Cheese He Ordered

Another TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 07 02 at 9.25.40 AM I made a mistake. A Texas Roadhouse Customer Wasnt Happy About The Macaroni And Cheese He Ordered

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 07 02 at 9.26.02 AM I made a mistake. A Texas Roadhouse Customer Wasnt Happy About The Macaroni And Cheese He Ordered

That’s a bummer…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter