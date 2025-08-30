Impatient Customer Needs Help Bringing Bricks To Her Car, But There’s Nothing The Cashier Can Do To Get Someone To Help Her Faster

Have you ever been to a store on a busy day?

Have you ever been to that same store on a day when it wasn’t busy at all?

Would you expect your shopping experience at the store to be more efficient, less efficient or the same on the busy day as the day that wasn’t busy?

Often, busy days mean longer lines and more waiting, but not all customers seem to realize that.

Instead, they choose to complain.

In today’s story, one cashier shares why a customer was complaining on a busy day and why her complaining really wouldn’t help anything.

Let’s read the whole story.

Customer thinks she should go to Customer Service because she doesn’t want to wait At the store I work at, we sell hardware, gardening supplies, and building supplies. In other words, we sell a lot of heavy stuff and we need to have an entire department of employees who help customers carry and load their stuff. This story happened on a Saturday, which is always our busiest day and on a day where the weather was really nice, which meant it was even busier. I’m pretty sure that day we also didn’t have many loaders because some people called out or we were just short staffed in general.

One customer was pretty impatient.

I was in our garden section and this woman came up and bought a lot of stuff. If I’m remembering correctly, she got some bricks. She asked for help loading and I called for that. But the person I talked to over the phone said we had a lot of customers who needed load assistance and it was going to take a few minutes for them to send a loader to my register. I told the customer(with a lot of “Oh, I’m sorry”)that it would take a few minutes before someone could come to help her. And she said “Well, you need to get someone that can help me sooner”.

The customer kept complaining while she waited.

In between me checking out and helping other people, she complained to me, probably thinking I could get someone to show up sooner. She said she couldn’t stay there too long because she had other things to do that day. She had been there for less than five minutes and I said it’d take a few minutes, not a few hours. And then she says “If I go to customer service, can they get me loading assistance?” I just didn’t know what to say. Like, we don’t have secret loaders hidden at customer service. If she went there, they’d just call a loader for her and it would still take a while. She also complained about how in the past she came to our store and she was always able to get help quickly, ignoring the fact that that day we were really busy.

She was very thankful when a loader arrived.

Thankfully, a loader did arrive soon after she said that. If there’s one thing I wish customers would get through their heads, it’s if something is going to take a while, it’s going to take a while and usually there’s nothing we can do about it. This is for the “Why’s it taking so long to search up this product, just put the price into the register” people. For the record, there was nobody else in that area and I’m not allowed to walk more than a yard away from my register.

Customers need to learn to be patient when they choose to go shopping on a busy day.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person has a good comeback for impatient customers.

Another person shares a story about how clueless customers can be.

This retail worker shares her “favorite” thing that customers say.

Another person thinks the customer needs anger management classes.

Sometimes it’s better to load the heavy items yourself.

Sometimes there’s nothing you can do but wait.

As annoying as that is.

