Kraft Mac & Cheese Is Loved By Millions, But This Customer Has A Big Complaint That Kraft Isn’t Fixing

Kraft Mac & Cheese is a quick, easy, and affordable meal for many people, and for some, their gluten-free variety of a staple in their house.

When this TikToker bought it, however, it was missing the cheese pack multiple times, so she made a video begging Kraft to look into it.

The video begins with her saying, “Ok, listen, this message is for Kraft Mac & Cheese. Hi, I have emailed you, but the problem is not being solved, and I think there is some miscommunication, or it’s just like an automated thing, like nobody’s actually reading my message. I’m gluten-free and I have gotten now four boxes of gluten-free mac&cheese that do not have a sauce packet inside. All four boxes have been bought in separate locations, even in different cities.”

Wow, that goes well beyond just bad luck. She goes on to say, “I have filled out the form on Kraft’s website and all that happens (with picture proof of the empty box with no sauce box) and all that happens is they send a letter in the mail that says I’m Sorry, and a coupon for a free box of Mac & Cheese at my store of choice.”

I’m not sure what else they can do, they are giving her a free replacement box.

The problem is that when she buys another box, there is still no sauce packet inside. She says, “Kraft Mac & Cheese is not solving the problem in their line of production. Something’s happening with the gluten-free mac & cheese, and they are not getting sauce packets put them, which means I’m spending $2.95 on mac & cheese that I can’t eat. And giving me a coupon to go get more does not solve the problem if you’re not putting the packets in the box.”

I can definitely see how this would be frustrating.

The video is almost four minutes long, and she outlines exactly what is happening and makes it clear that she isn’t so much worried about the money, but she wants the production problem fixed. She wraps up the video by saying, “Mac & cheese needs a sauce packet; you need to fix the problem. A coupon is just a Band-Aid. Please fix this!”

Sure, she might be eating mac & cheese too often, but she is right that this is a problem that should be addressed.

Unfortunately, I’m guessing there was an issue in the factory where it was made, and the issue won’t be over until that batch is gone.

With gluten-free being a less popular version, it might take a few weeks.

Check out the full video below to see exactly what happened to her.

@aceengel Hi, @KraftMacnCheese I have tried emailing and calling you abiut this problem, but your coupon seems like a band-aid and the problem isnt being solved in your production company! Gluten Free Mac & Cheese boxes do not have the sauce packet in them! I have had this happen with 4 different boxes from 4 different stores in the past 2 months. I’ve contacted you, you’ve given me a coupon, and when i use that coupon to get a new box? It doesnt have a sauce packet in it either!! Please check out your production line to see where sauce packets are getting missed! Im not upset, I just want you to know this is happening so you can fix it! #kraft #kraftmacandcheese #glutenfree #fyp ♬ original sound – Abby

