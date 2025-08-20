Man Criticizes His Friend’s Wife For Her Views Of Therapy And Mental Health, So His Own Wife Called Him Out On It

Talking about mental health and getting help for mental health issues wasn’t always as accepted as it is now.

AITA for telling my friend his wife should be supportive about his mental health journey? I’m a 37M and have a 37M friend who I’ve known since we were 5 years old. We drifted in and out of touch through our friendship but got back in touch 4 years ago and have not lost it ever since. He lives in a different country so we don’t meet in-person as often, but we have a podcast together, went to each other’s weddings etc.

Mental health was not really something we thought of much when growing up, just a sign of the times and where we grew up. In the past 10 years or so though, I’ve been very vocal about getting help, and talking about mental health, opening up etc. He was always very closed off about this but last week he finally opened up, asking if I knew a therapist, saying he was going through a terrible time mentally and needed help. I loved that he did that, and was happy to chat.

During our chat, he said his wife is not supportive of him seeking help at all. She is ‘old-school’ and believes he needs to ‘toughen up’, ‘be a man’ and all that nonsense. I haven’t met her much and don’t know her too well but I did say “That’s unfortunate to hear, and not very supportive”. He agreed. When I told my wife about it, she said I was an AH for saying that, and for judging her without knowing her reasons. She also said I was rude to him for saying that about his wife when I don’t know her that well. AITA?

