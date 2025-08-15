Man Felt Disrespected By His Boss, So He Waited Until Everyone Left For The Day And Got Revenge
Workplace tension can sometimes push people to their limits.
If you were in an argument with your coworker and the boss took your coworker’s side, would you accept defeat, or would you get revenge?
This man hated his boss who refused to hear him out and always sided with another employee, so when he couldn’t take it anymore, he decided to carry out the pettiest of petty revenge.
Read the full story below for all the details.
Pettiest of petty revenge
This happened around 1999–2000 when I was working at a store.
Part of my job involved opening and closing the store on certain days.
I was constantly frustrated with my boss. She refused to listen to reason, and we argued repeatedly over how things should be organized and managed.
This man reached his breaking point.
The breaking point came when she sided with a co-worker during a heated disagreement.
(Before I go any further, I’ll admit that, looking back, I was in the wrong.)
I acted like an entitled brat, and my behavior was far from mature.
With that said, here’s the petty revenge I carried out.
When everyone left the store, he logged in to his boss’s computer.
That night, after my boss took my co-worker’s side in our argument, I was scheduled to close the store.
I was also supposed to open it the next morning.
After everyone had left for the day, I saw an opportunity to enact my petty revenge.
I went to my boss’s computer and unlocked it. She was a slow typer, and I had previously watched her put her password in.
He signed her up to multiple adult websites.
I signed her up for at least 20 different adult websites using her work email.
Since I was already logged into her system, I opened her email and confirmed each subscription.
These were free sites that sent daily updates featuring explicit content.
Once that was done, I grabbed a stack of her floppy disks. They were the ones she used to back up all her important data.
He also corrupted his boss’s floppy disks.
I went out to my truck and got a large magnet.
(I had one from the back of a speaker I had just replaced).
Then, I returned to run it over every single disk. I ensured the data was corrupted.
He printed a sign that said “I quit.”
After that, I printed out a bold sign that simply read, “I quit!”
I cleared the history on her computer before shutting it down.
Then, I walked to the front of the store. I placed my note on the cash register and headed out.
Finally, he locked the doors of the store and threw away the key
I locked the doors behind me.
And, in a final act of defiance, I tossed the key away.
Unsurprisingly, the store didn’t open on time the next morning.
Fortunately, I never heard from them again.
That was a lot of revenge.
Some people walk away and leave the workplace something to remember them by.
